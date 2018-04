FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTHI) - In a big Wabash Valley softball showdown, North Central overcame a 6-1 deficit and rallied to beat South Vermillion 7-6 in extra innings.

The Wildcats took a commanding lead in the fourth inning, but the T-Birds fought their way back incrementally.

In the bottom half of the 9th, a low pitch got away from the South Vermillion catcher and allowed North Central to plate the walk-off run.