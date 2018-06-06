Clear
North Central softball not satisfied making it to state

Lady T-Birds hungry for another state championship

Posted: Jun. 5, 2018 11:18 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler
This Saturday the North Central softball team will face Pioneer in the 1A state championship game. The youngx Lady T-Birds are just satisfied to be playing in the state title game. They're looking for the programs second state championship in the last four years.

The nice weather streak continues....
