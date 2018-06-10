LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WTHI) - In their second state finals appearance in four years, the result was different this time around for North Central softball. The girls from Farmersburg came up short, losing to Pioneer 10-1 in the state championship at Purdue's Bittinger Field.
Scroll for more content...
The Thunderbirds finish the season as the class A state runner-up with a record of 23-7.
North Central graduates just two seniors from this year's squad, Hannah Shroyer and Marissa Miller.
Related Content
- North Central softball finishes state runner-up
- North Central softball seniors returning to state
- North Central softball pounds Robinson
- North Central wins another softball regional championship
- North Central softball winning as a team
- North Central softball not satisfied making it to state
- Rockville @ North Central
- WRV beats North Central
- North Central softball rallies to beat South V. in extras
- TH South softball rallies to beat North Central