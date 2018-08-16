Friday Class 1A, third-ranked North Central opens their season at West Vigo. Last year the T-Birds beat the Vikings 22-18, it was North Central's first win over a Terre Haute school since 1981.
Related Content
- North Central-West Vigo football preview
- North Central girls beat West Vigo
- West Vigo takes down North Central
- West Vigo-North Vermillion football scrimmage
- North Central-Sullivan football scrimmage
- North softball downs West Vigo
- North Central football ready for big season
- Northview-THN football preview
- North Vermillion wins at West Vigo
- North ends skid at West Vigo
Scroll for more content...