North Central 3rd in preseason rankings

FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Football Coaches Association announced Sunday the organization's preseason high school football rankings ahead of Friday's start to the season.

In class A, North Central (Farmersburg) leads Wabash Valley teams ranked third in the preseason poll. The Thunderbirds' opponent in last year's sectional championship, Eastern Greene, ranks 6th in class A. Eastern will need a big season to follow up last year's state runner-up finish.

In class 2A, Linton-Stockton comes in at tenth in the preseason poll. A perenially powerhouse, the Miners will have a chance to improve on that ranking as they open the season against top-ranked defending 2A state champion Southridge.

No teams from the Wabash Valley earned votes in the higher classes, but there's plenty of talent on many of these teams who may have a little extra bulletin board material with these rankings.