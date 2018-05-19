Nic Yates finishes race he'll never forget

Last week the South Vermillion Middle School track & field team finished another season. In their final meet, something happened, that no one on the team will ever forget.

13-year-old Nic Yates, who started the season as the team's manager completed the 200-meter dash for the very first time. He did so with his teammates on the track, right behind him cheering. Nic was born with so many physical disabilities the doctors told his mom he wouldn't make it longer than a year. 28 surgeries later and this young man continues to defy the odds.

"A lot of people tell me what I can't do because of my health and physical disabilities," said Nic. "I like to turn that can't, into a can. I like to prove people wrong. I can't give up and won't."