Nationally ranked IU beats ISU in baseball

Sycamores fall 6-1

Posted: Apr. 10, 2018 11:22 PM
Updated: Apr. 10, 2018 11:51 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler
Indiana State baseball fell to nationally ranked IU 6-1 Tuesday in Bloomington. Former Terre Haute South star Timmy Herrin threw five innings. He allowed just two hits and a run for the Hoosiers in the win.

