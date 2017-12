TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Cloverdale star Jalen Moore lived up to his billing in the Clovers' 63-43 win. The senior scored 36 points, just four points shy of the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic single-game record.

Moore was a perfect 14-for-14 from the free throw line, setting a new Classic record for highest percentage from the stripe.

Cloverdale will take on Linton in the quarterfinals.