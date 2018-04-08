Mixed results for Valley teams in Braves Bash

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Inclement weather condensed the annual Braves Bash softball tournament into one jam-packed day of action. Results were mixed for Wabash Valley teams, going a combined 6-8 in the tournament.

Full results from the Braves Bash:

• Franklin Central 5, Northview 2

• Martinsville 8, South Dearborn 0

• Casey 8, Terre Haute North 7

• Mooresville 5, Hamilton Southeastern 3

• Avon 9, West Vigo 6

• Terre Haute South 5, Gibson Southern 4

• North Central 13, Mater Dei 10

• Roncalli 21, South Vermillion 5

• Mooresville 5, Franklin Central 0

• Avon 14, North Central 2

• Roncalli 8, Casey 0

• Martinsville 5, Terre Haute South 0

• Gibson Southern 14, South Dearborn 2

• Terre Haute North 9, South Vermillion 3

• Northview 11, Hamilton Southeastern 7

• West Vigo 3, Mater Dei 2

