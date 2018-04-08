Mixed results for Valley teams in Braves Bash

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Inclement weather condensed the annual Braves Bash softball tournament into one jam-packed day of action. Results were mixed for Wabash Valley teams, going a combined 6-8 in the tournament.
Full results from the Braves Bash:
• Franklin Central 5, Northview 2
• Martinsville 8, South Dearborn 0
• Casey 8, Terre Haute North 7
• Mooresville 5, Hamilton Southeastern 3
• Avon 9, West Vigo 6
• Terre Haute South 5, Gibson Southern 4
• North Central 13, Mater Dei 10
• Roncalli 21, South Vermillion 5
• Mooresville 5, Franklin Central 0
• Avon 14, North Central 2
• Roncalli 8, Casey 0
• Martinsville 5, Terre Haute South 0
• Gibson Southern 14, South Dearborn 2
• Terre Haute North 9, South Vermillion 3
• Northview 11, Hamilton Southeastern 7
• West Vigo 3, Mater Dei 2