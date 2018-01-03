Melanie Boeglin on MVC 25th Anniversary Team

ST. LOUIS – As part of the celebrations surrounding the 25th Anniversary of women’s sports, the Missouri Valley Conference is naming a 25-Year Anniversary Teams for each of the Valley’s sponsored women’s sports. For women’s basketball, Indiana State’s Melanie Boeglin was named to the anniversary team.

A 2006 All-American, Boeglin was a four-time All-Missouri Valley Conference honoree while also receiving the league’s Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year honors and was a three-time all-tournament team honoree.

She still holds numerous Indiana State records including career steals (436), career assists (685), career games played (124), career free throws made (576), points scored in a season (600 in 2005-06), free throws made in a season (166 in 2005-2006), assists in a season (237 in 2005-2006), steals in a season (123 in 2004-2005), points scored in game (46 against Drake on Jan. 26, 2006), and field goals made in a game (19 against Drake on Jan. 26, 2006).