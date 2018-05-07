Clear

May 7th Rick's Rallies

Top plays from the Wabash Valley

Posted: May. 7, 2018 8:22 PM
Updated: May. 7, 2018 8:22 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler
This weeks top plays for Rick's Rallies come from Paris Andrew Littleton, Northview's Trey Shaw, Terre Haute South's Owen Findley, Indiana State's Rontrez Morgan and Jarrod Watkins.

