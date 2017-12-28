Marshall's hot start blows out RP

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A big first quarter helped Marshall cruise to a 61-39 win over Riverton Parke in the consolation bracket of the First Financial Wabash valley Classic.

Scroll for more content...

Marshall's Isaac Wood led the Lions with 15 points and Riverton Parke's Avery Briddick put up 15 for the Panthers.

The Lions advance in the consolation bracket to face Shakamak on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. Riverton Parke will play its last game of the tournament at 11 a.m. Thursday against West Vigo.