Marshall's hot start blows out RP

Marshall's Isaac Wood led the Lions with 15 points and Riverton Parke's Avery Briddick put up 15 for the Panthers.

Posted: Dec. 27, 2017 6:47 PM
Updated: Dec. 28, 2017 12:23 AM
Posted By: Casey Miller

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A big first quarter helped Marshall cruise to a 61-39 win over Riverton Parke in the consolation bracket of the First Financial Wabash valley Classic. 

The Lions advance in the consolation bracket to face Shakamak on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. Riverton Parke will play its last game of the tournament at 11 a.m. Thursday against West Vigo.

