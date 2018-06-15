Marshall hires Boyll as new football coach

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - It took just one month for Marshall football to find it's new guy. Jared Boyll has been named the Lions' new head coach. Boyll replaces Todd Evers, who left Marshall to become the athletic director at Monrovia High School in Indiana.

Boyll served as an assistant coach at Marshall for the last three years. He is a former four-year starter for the Lions and was an all-state selection at linebacker on the 2011 quarterfinal team and the 2009 semifinal team.