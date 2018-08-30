Clear

Mallory gets first win with Sycamores

Indiana State pummeled Quincy Thursday under the lights at Memorial Stadium, 49-0.

Aug. 30, 2018
Posted By: Casey Miller

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Curt Mallory's tenure as the Indiana State head coach didn't begin how he would have liked. The Sycamores went 0-11 in 2017 after Mallory inherited the team. But as a new season started, the Sycamores have a new feeling.

ISU jumped out to an early 14-0 lead in the first quarter before extending it to 21-0 at the half.

Jaquan Keys and Christian Covington each found the endzone twice for Indiana State. Titus McCoy also hit paydirt for the Sycamores.

Sullivan's Dakota Caton, a true freshman, also returned a punt 71 yards for a touchdown in the win.

Indiana State continues its season on the road Saturday, September 8 at Louisville.

