Makinzi Meurer thrilled to share milestone moments with her mom and dad this year

North Knox star has seen mom and dad reach coaching milestones

Posted: Jan. 19, 2018 6:21 PM
Updated: Jan. 20, 2018 12:00 AM
Posted By: Rick Semmler
This high school athletic season has been special for the Meurer family at North Knox. Junior star athlete Makinzi Meurer in September was apart of her mom Tammy's 500th volleyball win. Then Thursday night she was apart of her dad Steve's 300th basketball victory. Makinzi enjoys sharing these big milestone with her with parents, who she says are the best coaches!

