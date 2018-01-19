Makinzi Meurer thrilled to share milestone moments with her mom and dad this year
North Knox star has seen mom and dad reach coaching milestones
This high school athletic season has been special for the Meurer family at North Knox. Junior star athlete Makinzi Meurer in September was apart of her mom Tammy's 500th volleyball win. Then Thursday night she was apart of her dad Steve's 300th basketball victory. Makinzi enjoys sharing these big milestone with her with parents, who she says are the best coaches!