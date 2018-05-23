Clear

Linton wins second straight softball sectional title

Lady Miners beat Mitchell

Posted: May. 23, 2018 11:14 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler
The Linton softball team beat Mitchell 7-3, to win their second straight sectional championship.

