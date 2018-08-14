Clear

Linton ready for defending state champs Southridge

Miners looking for revenge

Posted: Aug. 14, 2018 11:01 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

A big 2A football showdown takes place down south Friday night when top ranked and defending state champs Southridge host number 10 Linton. The Raiders beat the Miners twice one season ago.

