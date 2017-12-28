Linton mounts comeback over Cloverdale

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - With Jalen Moore sitting on the bench in the final seconds of the game, Cloverdale missed a game-tying three-point attempt, losing to Linton 52-47 after a pair of Miner free throws.

Moore fouled out with less than two minutes remaining. He had 25 points.

The Miners played with a very balanced scoring attack. Silas Robbins led the team with 13.

Linton will face Edgewood in the semifinals Thursday. The Clovers will have a rematch from earlier this season against Terre Haute South.