Linton mounts comeback over Cloverdale

With Jalen Moore sitting on the bench in the final seconds of the game, Cloverdale missed a game-tying three-point attempt, losing to Linton 52-47 after a pair of Miner free throws.

Posted: Dec. 28, 2017 12:33 AM
Updated: Dec. 28, 2017 12:33 AM
Posted By: Casey Miller

Moore fouled out with less than two minutes remaining. He had 25 points.

The Miners played with a very balanced scoring attack. Silas Robbins led the team with 13.

Linton will face Edgewood in the semifinals Thursday. The Clovers will have a rematch from earlier this season against Terre Haute South.

