Two Linton football players working to protect our country

Two seniors went through basic training for United States Army

Posted: Oct. 3, 2018 10:49 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

Ben Burris and Drake Cunningham are enjoying their final season of high school football. The two Linton seniors have a vision after football.  This past summer the two went through basic training as enlisted members of the United States Army. For Burris and Cunningham it was a simple choice, driven by a desire to serve and protect the country they love.

