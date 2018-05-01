Home
Linton baseball wins at TH South
Miners won 9-8
Posted: Apr. 30, 2018 11:16 PM
Updated: Apr. 30, 2018 11:16 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler
2A, fifth-ranked Linton won 9-8 at Terre Haute South. The win marks the first time Miners baseball has beat Terre Haute South and Terre Haute North in the same season.
