Linton baseball shuts out WRV
Miners won 10-0
Posted: May. 10, 2018 11:16 PM
Updated: May. 10, 2018 11:16 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler
The Linton baseball team won at home 10-0 in six innings over WRV. Noah Woodward had 11 strike outs in the victory.
