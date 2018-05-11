Clear

Linton baseball shuts out WRV

Miners won 10-0

Posted: May. 10, 2018 11:16 PM
Updated: May. 10, 2018 11:16 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler
The Linton baseball team won at home 10-0 in six innings over WRV. Noah Woodward had 11 strike outs in the victory.

