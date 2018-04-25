Clear

Linton baseball shuts out TH North

Miners won 5-0

Posted: Apr. 24, 2018 10:04 PM
Updated: Apr. 24, 2018 10:30 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler
Class 2A, 10th ranked Linton went on the road and won 5-0 at Terre Haute North. Noah Woodward got the win on the mound, tossing a shutout.

