Linton baseball rolling through the season

Miners are ranked fifth in the class 2A polls

Posted: May. 3, 2018 10:47 PM
Updated: May. 3, 2018 10:47 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler
The Linton baseball team was suppose to be good this season, so far they are living up to it. After back to back sectional championships the Miners are 12-5 this year, with wins over Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South.

