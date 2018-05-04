BREAKING NEWS: Terre Haute Police Officer shot at Garden Quarter apartments Full Story
Lauren Sackett helps THS softbal beat West Vigo
Freshman drives in three and pitches one-hit complete game shutout
Posted: May. 2, 2018 9:55 PM
Updated: May. 2, 2018 10:30 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler
The Terre Haute South softball team beat West Vigo 11-0 in five innings. Freshman Lauren Sackett drove in three runs in the win. The Notre Dame commit also threw a complete game one-hit shutout, striking out 10 in the win.