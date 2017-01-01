Late run pushes OV past South V.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Owen Valley finished on an 11-2 run to beat South Vermillion in the first quarterfinal of the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic. The Patriots defeated the Wildcats 56-47.

Isaac Wood led the Patriots with 20 points. South Vermillion big man Braden Kalber pitched in 15 points, including a transition dunk in the third quarter.

Owen Valley will face Terre Haute North in the semifinals on Thursday. That game is scheduled for 7 p.m. South Vermillion will face Casey-Westfield Thursday at 4 p.m. for a spot in the 5th-place game.