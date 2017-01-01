wx_icon Terre Haute

wx_icon Robinson

wx_icon Zionsville

wx_icon Rockville

wx_icon Casey

wx_icon Brazil

wx_icon Marshall

Clear
Livestream View Now

Late run pushes OV past South V.

Owen Valley finished on an 11-2 run to beat South Vermillion in the first quarterfinal of the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic.

Posted: Dec. 27, 2017 4:12 PM
Updated: Dec. 27, 2017 4:12 PM
Posted By: Casey Miller

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Owen Valley finished on an 11-2 run to beat South Vermillion in the first quarterfinal of the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic. The Patriots defeated the Wildcats 56-47. 

Scroll for more content...

Isaac Wood led the Patriots with 20 points. South Vermillion big man Braden Kalber pitched in 15 points, including a transition dunk in the third quarter.

Owen Valley will face Terre Haute North in the semifinals on Thursday. That game is scheduled for 7 p.m. South Vermillion will face Casey-Westfield Thursday at 4 p.m. for a spot in the 5th-place game.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It