Last homecoming spoiled by future teammates

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - Senior year is always a season of lasts: the last sectional, the last homecoming, the last chance. But in Parke County, the "last" is a little bit different.

Scroll for more content...

And for the Rox, the last one didn't go exactly as planned. Rival Turkey Run blitzed Rockville to spoil the final homecoming in the Rock-A-Dome.





"It was intense," Warriors freshman Connor Davis said after the win. "We all wanted that win. We were scraping for the ball. There was a lot of fouls, but we got through and we still won."

It could well be the last time these longtime rivals share the same court. That is, until they share it for every game next season.

Turkey Run and Rockville will consolidate at the end of the school year to become a unified Parke Heritage High School. After years of competing against each other, it might be a tough adjustment at first.

"We're going to start out as rivals at the beginning," Davis said. "We're going to be fighting for each position. They're going to pick the best players. We're going to stay as friends and become friends. We're going to work through it."

"[Turkey Run has] a lot of guys, and we have some parts," Rockville junior Landon Newnum said. "I think we're going to be really good when we pull everybody together."

Davis and Newnum combined 71 points in the homecoming game, nearly half the total scored in the 79-72 Warrior win. They'll be teammates next season.

"He's my neighbor," Newnum said of Davis. "I'm probably going to get in the gym with him a lot in the offseason and we're going to be working a lot. So I'm excited."

But with plenty of basketball still left to play this season, Newnum still wants one last shot at his rival.

Rockville and Turkey Run could meet in the sectionals at North Vermillion. The state tournament draw will be held on February 18.