Laney makes impact for Rex

Posted: Jul. 14, 2018 11:39 PM
Posted By: Casey Miller

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Dalton Laney was used to being a top option in high school. The former Rockville starting pitcher helped lead the team to a state championship in 2015. And now, the former Rox star has become a top option for another Wabash Valley team.

Laney has been an effective piece of the Terre Haute Rex' starting rotation all season long. In six games as the starter, Laney holds a 2-0 record and an ERA of 1.55.

That earned run average is the best of any starting Rex pitcher, and it's the third lowest mark among starters in the entire Prospect League.

Laney has recorded 26 strikeouts in 29.0 innings pitched.

