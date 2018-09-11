Kenyon Sholty having big season for THS football

The Terre Haute South football team has won three straight, its the programs longest winning streak since 2014. One of the keys to the teams success has been Kenyon Sholty. The senior had a TD catch and game-winning forced fumble in the Braves week three overtime win at Bloomington North. Last Friday in caught the touchdown that put South ahead for good in their Victory Bell win over North.
