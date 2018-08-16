Kathleen Ming reaches impressive milestone in Sullivan win at West Vigo

The Sullivan girls soccer team won 6-1 at West Vigo. Senior Kathleen Ming scored six goals to tie the school single-game record. Her six goals also put her over 100, with 101 in her career.
