10-year-old Katherine Sarver recently competed in the AAU Junior Olympics at Drake University in Iowa. The track star set a new PR and won her 800 meter heat, beating people from all over the United States. The Terre Haute native was also the highest finisher from the state of Indiana.
Related Content
- Katherine Sarver shines at AAU Junior Nationals
- Moore shines in Cloverdale win
- Shane Garner shining for Sullivan
- Jordan Barnes shining for Indiana State
- Vincennes defeats Olney Central, Wallace shines
- Reeva Hammelman shining after ACL injury
- Craig Porter shining for Terre Haute South
- Michaela White shines for Indiana Girls All-Stars
- Girls State Junior Championship comes to Terre Haute
- Andrew Granda leading after day one at Terre Haute Junior City
Scroll for more content...