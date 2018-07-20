Josh Thompson heading to Barr-Reeve

Sports 10 confirmed Thursday that Josh Thompson is leaving Vincennes Lincoln to be the new boys basketball coach at Barr-Reeve. The move will be made official Friday at a school board meeting.
Thompson has spent the last two years at Vincennes going 27-25. He'll replace longtime Vikings head coach Bryan Hughes who retired on July 2nd.
