Johnson hits 5 3s, scores 28; Missouri St. beats Indiana St.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) - Alize Johnson drilled a 3-pointer to open the scoring and drained another for the final score as he finished with 28 points to lead Missouri State to an 81-62 win over Indiana State on Tuesday night to halt a five-game skid.

Johnson nailed 5 of 9 from long range and finished making 9 of 15 from the field. He also had eight rebounds, five assists and four blocks. Jarred Dixon added 13 points and Jarrid Rhodes scored 11 for Missouri State (16-10, 6-7 Missouri Valley Conference). Tanveer Bhullar also had four of Missouri State's 12 blocked shots, two shy of the school record set in 1990.

The Bears, who led throughout, jumped to a 9-0 lead and held a 36-25 halftime advantage. They pushed the lead to 64-50 after Johnson drained his third trey at the 8:31 mark. He quickly made another 3 and Missouri State cruised to the win.

Brenton Scott had 19 points for the Sycamores (11-14, 6-7).