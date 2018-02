The most successfull football coach in Eastern Greene history has stepped down. Joey Paridaen is leaving the T-Birds and is the new football head coach at Evansville North.

In four years Paridaen was 34-15. In 2017 in guided the school to their very first footbal state championship game, the T-Birds finished as the 1A state runner-up. Coach led Eastern Greene to the programs very first sectional, regional and semi-state championships.