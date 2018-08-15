Jared Hankins commits to Indiana State

On Wednesday Lawrence North senior Jared Hankins verbally committed to the Indiana State men's basketball team. He was an Indiana Junior All-Star last year, who's ranked the 13th best player in the state from the 2019 class.
