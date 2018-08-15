Clear

Jared Hankins commits to Indiana State

Sycamores land one of the top senior basketball players in the state

Posted: Aug. 15, 2018 10:11 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

On Wednesday Lawrence North senior Jared Hankins verbally committed to the Indiana State men's basketball team. He was an Indiana Junior All-Star last year, who's ranked the 13th best player in the state from the 2019 class.

