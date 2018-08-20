Jalil Kilpatrick QB1 on Sycamore depth chart

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State football released its full depth chart Monday afternoon ahead of the week one matchup against Quincy.

Junior college transfer Jalil Kilpatrick was named the starting quarterback after a three-week-long quarterback competition at training camp against Iowa transfer Ryan Boyle.

You can check out the Sycamores' full depth chart below.

Indiana State football begins the season on Thursday, August 30 at 7 p.m. against Quincy at Memorial Stadium in Terre Haute.