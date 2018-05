TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State baseball tied the series with Evansville with a walkoff 3-2 win Saturday afternoon.

Scroll for more content...

Trailing in the 8th inning, the Sycamores evened the score off an RBI double by Dane Giesler. Indiana State plated Luke Fegen in the 9th to win the game off a Hayden Jaco single.

The Sycamores and Purple Aces will play the rubber match Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. at Bob Warn Field. It's senior day for Indiana State.