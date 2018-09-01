In The Zone Week Three, Segment One

Hot and Humid

Feels Like: 73°

Hi: 88° Lo: 68°

Feels Like: 73°

Hi: 86° Lo: 69°

Feels Like: 72°

Hi: 86° Lo: 69°

Feels Like: 73°

Hi: 86° Lo: 69°

Feels Like: 73°

Hi: 88° Lo: 69°

Feels Like: 72°

Hi: 85° Lo: 67°

Feels Like: 73°

Hi: 87° Lo: 69°

Most Popular Stories