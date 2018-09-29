Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Bicentennial
Campaign 2018
Donate To The Red Cross
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Make a Difference
Pros That Know
Pump Watch
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
Clear
Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Bicentennial
Campaign 2018
Donate To The Red Cross
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Make a Difference
Pros That Know
Pump Watch
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
In The Zone, Week Seven Part 3
Paris and Vincennes Lincoln win
Posted: Sep. 28, 2018 11:56 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler
Vincennes Lincoln 54
Washington 7
Paris 49
Marshall 14
Related Content
In The Zone Week 4 Part 1
In The Zone Week 4 Part 2
In The Zone Week 4 Part 3
In The Zone Week 5 Part 1
In The Zone Week 5 Part 2
In The Zone Week 5 Part 3
In The Zone Week 6 Part 1
In The Zone Week 6 Part 2
In The Zone Week 6 Part 3
In The Zone, Week Seven Part 1
Scroll for more content...
Article Comments
Terre Haute
Clear
51°
Hi: 75° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 51°
More Weather
Robinson
Clear
50°
Hi: 75° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 48°
More Weather
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
52°
Hi: 73° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 52°
More Weather
Rockville
Clear
51°
Hi: 73° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 51°
More Weather
Casey
Clear
48°
Hi: 74° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 43°
More Weather
Brazil
Clear
51°
Hi: 74° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 51°
More Weather
Marshall
Clear
51°
Hi: 77° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 51°
More Weather
Nice weather for the weekend!
Planner
Temps
Most Popular Stories
A social media app may have saved a local school from a shooting
Why was that train stopped in downtown Terre Haute for two hours?
As investigation implicates Vigo County School Board, most board members fail to respond to News 10
President Trump orders FBI investigation before Kavanaugh vote on Senate floor
Sullivan County Sheriff's Office looking for wanted sex offender
Indiana’s U.S. senators react to Kavanaugh hearing, allegations
Indiana State University makes a list of most dangerous college campuses in U.S.
Man tied to local child death would not face any prison time under agreement
Facebook security breach impacts 50 million users
The first picture of Tom Hanks as Mister Rogers is what you need today
Latest Video
Week 7 Part 3 ITZ
Week 7 Part 2 ITZ
Week 7 Part 1 ITZ
Don't let these common misconceptions keep you from getting a flu shot
A cold front will provide a cooler day on Saturday with a mix of sunhine and clouds.
Make a Difference: Josh Powers is a project leader for the saws handicap ramp team
The Maui Stop n' Shop will open soon!
Thousands expected Saturday for Knights of Columbus Treasure Hunt
Ivy Tech hosted the Cob and Cog high school student competition
Terre Haute prepares for city wide clean up event
In Case You Missed It
Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history
Annual powwow connects people through ceremony
Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash
Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge
Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders
People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool
A hometown team honors a hero
Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide
Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct
Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game