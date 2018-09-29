Clear

In The Zone, Week Seven Part 3

Paris and Vincennes Lincoln win

Posted: Sep. 28, 2018 11:56 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

Vincennes Lincoln 54

Washington  7

Paris 49

Marshall 14

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 51°
Robinson
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 48°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 52°
Rockville
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 51°
Casey
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 43°
Brazil
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 51°
Marshall
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 51°
Nice weather for the weekend!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Week 7 Part 3 ITZ

Image

Week 7 Part 2 ITZ

Image

Week 7 Part 1 ITZ

Image

Don't let these common misconceptions keep you from getting a flu shot

Image

A cold front will provide a cooler day on Saturday with a mix of sunhine and clouds.

Image

Make a Difference: Josh Powers is a project leader for the saws handicap ramp team

Image

The Maui Stop n' Shop will open soon!

Image

Thousands expected Saturday for Knights of Columbus Treasure Hunt

Image

Ivy Tech hosted the Cob and Cog high school student competition

Image

Terre Haute prepares for city wide clean up event

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game