In The Zone Part 2 8/17

South Vermillion beats Covington 22-20.
Linton falls to Southridge 35-7.
Sullivan beats North Knox 26-8.
North Daviess handles Tecumseh 24-8.
Eastern Greene beats Springs Valley 29-0.
