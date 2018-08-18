Clear

In The Zone Part 2 8/17

South Vermillion vs. Covington Linton vs. Southridge Sullivan vs. North Knox North Daviess vs. Tecumseh Eastern Greene vs. Springs Valley

Posted: Aug. 17, 2018 11:52 PM
Posted By: Casey Miller

South Vermillion beats Covington 22-20.

Linton falls to Southridge 35-7.

Sullivan beats North Knox 26-8.

North Daviess handles Tecumseh 24-8.

Eastern Greene beats Springs Valley 29-0.

