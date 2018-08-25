In The Zone Aug. 24 Games 5-9

Northview defeats Edgewood 42-14.
South Putnam defeats Owen Valley 57-14.
North Central beats North Daviess 52-0.
Eastern Greene defeats North Knox 21-14.
Parke Heritage defeats Covington 52-19.
