In The Zone Aug. 24 Games 10-13

North Vermillion-South Vermillion, Booneville-Lincoln, Bosse-Washington, Marshall-Lawrenceville.

Posted: Aug. 25, 2018 12:02 AM
Posted By: Casey Miller

North Vermillion defeats South Vermillion 32-23.

Booneville defeats Vincennes Lincoln 40-26.

Bosse defeats Washington 46-12.

Marshall beats Lawrenceville 49-0.

