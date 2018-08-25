Sullivan defeats Linton 42-14.
Terre Haute South defeats Evansville Harrison 49-14.
Terre Haute North defeats Princeton 31-17.
West Vigo defeats Crawfordsville 31-7.
Related Content
- In The Zone Aug. 24 Games 1-4
- In The Zone Aug. 24 Games 5-9
- In The Zone Aug. 24 Games 10-13
- In The Zone Part 1 8/17
- In The Zone Part 2 8/17
- In The Zone Part 3 8/17
- THN-THS ready for Crown Trophy Game
- Northview wins in third Classic game
- THN-THS ready for Shoe Trophy game
- Robinson advances to LIC tourney title game
Scroll for more content...