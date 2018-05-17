Clear

IU football coach Tom Allen visited Terre Haute

Coach Allen was special guest speaker at FCA Night of Champions

Posted: May. 17, 2018 11:15 PM
Updated: May. 17, 2018 11:15 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler
Thursday night Indiana football head coach Tom Allen visited Terre Haute. Coach Allen was this years guest speaker at the Wabash Valley Fellowship of Christian Athletes Night of Champions. One of coaches message to the crowd on hand was to act the right way in and out of competition. Coach said he has a player on his IU team that does that now, in former Terre Haute North star and Hoosier running back Ricky Brookins.

