IU Basketball Media Day

The Indiana men's basketball team held their mediay day on Wednesday. The Hoosiers are coming off a disappointing 16-15 season, but expectations are high this season with senior Juwan Morgan returning and five star freshman phenom Romeo Langford now in Bloomington.
