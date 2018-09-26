Clear

IU Basketball Media Day

Hoosiers have high expectations entering the season

Posted: Sep. 26, 2018 10:08 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

The Indiana men's basketball team held their mediay day on Wednesday. The Hoosiers are coming off a disappointing 16-15 season, but expectations are high this season with senior Juwan Morgan returning and five star freshman phenom Romeo Langford now in Bloomington.

