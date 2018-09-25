Clear
ISU men's basketball team starts season

Sycamore hold first official practice of the season

Posted: Sep. 25, 2018 6:40 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

Tuesday the Indiana State men's basketball team held their first official practice of the 2018-2019 season. The Sycamores message in practice one was finish. ISU has had four straight losing seasons, they'll be looking to turn things around this year.

