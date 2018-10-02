ISU football faces many challenges in tough MVFC

The Indiana State football team will try to end a 12-game Missouri Valley Football Conferene Saturday when they travel to third-ranked South Dakota State. The Sycamores know life in the MVFC won't be easy. The conference is regarded as the best in the FCS, they currently have five teams ranked in the Top 25.
