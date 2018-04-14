Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Video
Bicentennial
Campaign 2018
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Fish and Game Forecast
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Rick's Rallies
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Job Watch 10
Make a Difference
Pros That Know
Pump Watch
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pet Saver
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Text Alerts
Clear
Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Video
Bicentennial
Campaign 2018
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Fish and Game Forecast
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Rick's Rallies
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Job Watch 10
Make a Difference
Pros That Know
Pump Watch
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pet Saver
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Text Alerts
ISU baseball beats Illinois State
Sycamores won 5-2
Posted: Apr. 13, 2018 11:20 PM
Updated: Apr. 13, 2018 11:20 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler
Scroll for more content...
The Indiana State baseball team beat Illinois State 5-2 to improve to 3-4 in the MVC.
Article Comments
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
67°
Hi: 69° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 67°
More Weather
Robinson
Broken Clouds
66°
Hi: 67° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 66°
More Weather
Zionsville
Clear
67°
Hi: 67° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 67°
More Weather
Rockville
Broken Clouds
67°
Hi: 67° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 67°
More Weather
Casey
Broken Clouds
65°
Hi: 66° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 65°
More Weather
Brazil
Broken Clouds
67°
Hi: 68° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 67°
More Weather
Marshall
Broken Clouds
67°
Hi: 69° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 67°
More Weather
Windy with scattered storms.
Planner
Temps
Radar
Most Popular Stories
Terre Haute mom arrested after three-month-old died from severe dehydration
Terre Haute pastor charged with resisting law enforcement
Pedestrian fatally struck in Sullivan County crash
Crews work Friday afternoon traffic accident in Terre Haute
Terre Haute's upcoming drive-in movie theater has a name
Trump: US, allies attacking Syria to stop chemical weapons
"Guilty, but mentally ill" Jury convicts man for setting fire to Bridgeton Bridge
Knox County man changes his plea to guilty in murder case
Knox County police officer arrested after ISP and FBI say he compromised undercover investigation
Suspect arrested on drug charges in Edgar County
Latest Video
News 10 Saturday Morning Weather
ISU baseball beats Illinois State
TH South softball beats Sullivan
Friday Late Forecast
Weather Impact on Fishing
Railroad Grant Program
Love Wabash Valley
Todd Young makes a stop in Terre Haute
Early voting in Knox County
Jesse Payne trial wraps
In Case You Missed It
Communities can apply for grants for railroad crossing projects
Holocaust survivor speaks about genocide in Syria
Police make 2 arrests in fatal shooting of 1-year-old Malaysia Robson
Pets abandoned in rural communities
Majority of Hoosier parents say kids are safe at school
Cubs / White Sox Baseball on WTHI-TV
Eva Kor walks blue carpet for documentary world premiere
WISU hosts All Things Considered
City of Clinton works to match INDOT grant for 9th Street Project
Clinton wastewater project phase II begins along Main Street next week