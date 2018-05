IHSAA baseball sectional draw

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHI) - The IHSAA announced Saturday the pairings for the 2018 Indiana high school baseball state tournament. The draw for each team in the Wabash Valley is listed below.

4A at Avon

• G1: Avon vs. Mooresville.

• G2: Brownsburg vs. Terre Haute North Vigo.

• G3: Plainfield vs. Northview.

• G4: Terre Haute South Vigo vs. Winner of G1.

• G5: Winner of G2 vs. Winner of G3.

Championship: Winner of G4 vs. Winner of G5.

3A at Owen Valley

• G1: Sullivan vs. Edgewood.

• G2: West Vigo vs. Owen Valley.

• G3: Brown County vs. Winner of G1.

Championship: Winner of G2 vs. Winner of G3

3A at Vincennes Lincoln

• G1: Pike Central vs. Washington.

• G2: Princeton Community vs. Gibson Southern.

• G3: Vincennes Lincoln vs. Winner of G1.

Championship: Winner of G2 vs. Winner of G3.

2A at North Putnam

• G1: South Putnam vs. Cloverdale.

• G2: South Vermillion vs. Fountain Central.

• G3: Winner of G1 vs. Winner of G2.

• G4: North Putnam vs. Monrovia.

Championship: Winner of G3 vs. Winner of G4

2A at Southridge

• G1: Southridge vs. Mitchell.

• G2: Linton‐Stockton vs. South Knox.

• G3: Winner of G1 vs. Winner of G2.

• G4: Eastern Greene vs. North Knox.

Championship: Winner of G3 vs. Winner of G4

1A at Rockville

• G1: Rockville vs. Attica.

• G2: Covington vs. Riverton Parke.

• G3: Winner of G1 vs. Winner of G2.

• G4: Turkey Run vs. North Vermillion.

Championship: Winner of G3 vs. Winner of G4.

1A at Shakamak

• G1: Clay City vs. Shakamak.

• G2: North Central (Farmersburg) vs. White River Valley.

• G3: Winner of G1 vs. Winner of G2.

• G4: Bloomfield vs. Eminence.

Championship: Winner of G3 vs. Winner of G4.