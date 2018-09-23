Clear
IHSAA announces soccer sectional pairings

The draw for each team in the Wabash Valley can be found here.

Posted: Sep. 23, 2018 9:27 PM
Posted By: Casey Miller

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHI) - The IHSAA announced Sunday the first round pairings for the boys and girls soccer state tournaments. The sectionals for each team in the Wabash Valley can be found below.

Boys Sectionals

14. Bloomington North (6)
M1: Bloomington North vs. Martinsville.
M2: Terre Haute South Vigo vs. Bedford North Lawrence.
M3: Winner of M1 vs. Winner of M2.
M4: Bloomington South vs. Terre Haute North Vigo.
Championship: Winner of M3 vs. Winner of M4.

27. Monrovia (6)
M1: Indianapolis Emmerich Manual vs. Edgewood.
M2: Monrovia vs. Brown County.
M3: Winner of M1 vs. Winner of M2.
M4: Beech Grove vs. Herron.
Championship: Winner of M3 vs. Winner of M4

29. Greencastle (6)
M1: Greencastle vs. South Vermillion.
M2: Owen Valley vs. Northview.
M3: Winner of M1 vs. Winner of M2.
M4: West Vigo vs. Sullivan.
Championship: Winner of M3 vs. Winner of M4.

30. Gibson Southern (6)
M1: Washington vs. Princeton Community.
M2: Southridge vs. Vincennes Lincoln.
M3: Winner of M1 vs. Winner of M2.
M4: Gibson Southern vs. Pike Central.
Championship: Winner of M3 vs. Winner of M4.

45. North Knox (7)
M1: Shoals vs. Mitchell.
M2: Washington Catholic vs. North Knox.
M3: Vincennes Rivet vs. White River Valley.
M4: South Knox vs. Winner of M1.
M5: Winner of M2 vs. Winner of M3.
Championship: Winner of M4 vs. Winner of M5.

48. Northeast Dubois (7)
M1: Forest Park vs. Bloomfield.
M2: North Posey vs. Northeast Dubois.
M3: Wood Memorial vs. South Spencer.
M4: Tell City vs. Winner of M1.
M5: Winner of M2 vs. Winner of M3.
Championship: Winner of M4 vs. Winner of M5.

Girls Sectionals

14. Terre Haute North Vigo (5)
M1: Bloomington North vs. Bloomington South.
M2: Terre Haute North Vigo vs. Martinsville.
M3: Terre Haute South Vigo vs. Winner of M1.
Championship: Winner of M2 vs. Winner of M3.

29. Edgewood (6)
M1: Northview vs. Owen Valley.
M2: West Vigo vs. Sullivan.
M3: Winner of M1 vs. Winner of M2.
M4: Edgewood vs. Brown County.
Championship: Winner of M3 vs. Winner of M4.

30. Princeton Community (6)
M1: Gibson Southern vs. Jasper.
M2: Vincennes Lincoln vs. Washington.
M3: Winner of M1 vs. Winner of M2.
M4: Princeton Community vs. Pike Central.
Championship: Winner of M3 vs. Winner of M4

41. Southmont (6)
M1: South Vermillion vs. North Putnam.
M2: Monrovia vs. Cascade.
M3: Winner of M1 vs. Winner of M2.
M4: Greencastle vs. Southmont.
Championship: Winner of M3 vs. Winner of M4.

45. Forest Park (6)
M1: Vincennes Rivet vs. South Knox.
M2: Washington Catholic vs. Northeast Dubois.
M3: Winner of M1 vs. Winner of M2.
M4: Forest Park vs. North Knox.
Championship: Winner of M3 vs. Winner of M4

