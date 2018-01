EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - A big third quarter run lifted Vincennes Lincoln basketball to an 85-82 upset over class 3A No. 2 Evansville Bosse. The Alices hit 15 three-pointers in the victory.

Evansville's Mekhi Lairy broke the city's all-time scoring record in the loss.